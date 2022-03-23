Amanda Bynes REVEALS her plans for future after termination of her conservatorship

Walking in pop sensation Britney Spears' footsteps, on Tuesday, Amanda Bynes' nearly 9-year-old conservatorship under her mother Lynn was terminated by a Superior Court judge in California and set her free on her path to a fresh start. Bynes reveals her delight on the news to ET through her attorney David A. Esquibias, "Words can't even describe how I feel -- wonderful news."

In her statement, Bynes took extra care to express her gratitude towards her loyal fans for their well wishes and incredible love throughout her journey. She then also thanked her lawyer and her parents for their support these past nine years. The She's All That actress disclosed her aspirations for her future endeavours and added that for the last nine years she had been working on her health so that she could live and work independently. Bynes went on to add, "I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

However, Bynes surprised her fans as she mentioned that she had been working her own fragrance line and noted that she looked forward to sharing with the world more about it in the near future. Amanda Bynes who rose to fame as a child star and first hit the radar in the 90s with the Nickelodeon show All That, was on the verge of making it big before her life turned upside down.

Meanwhile, following the termination of her conservatorship, Bynes' mother Lynn issued a statement in her support via her lawyer Tamar Arminak to ET, "Lynn is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship." The attorney also remarked that Lynn was looking forward to Amanda's engagement as well as was thrilled to finally be in a mother-daughter relationship again rather than a conservator-conservatee one.

