Amanda Bynes shows off her new heart-shaped tattoo

Actress Amanda Bynes seems to have inked up her face with a new tattoo.
The 33-year-old shared a selfie on Instagram showing off a new heart-shaped tattoo just below her eye, reports dailymail.co.uk. The tattoo was a simple heart done in plain black ink, but it appeared to have been applied in a lopsided manner on the left side, which featured a disjointed curve. She captioned the photo with a single alien emoji, and she disabled comments on it.

Earlier in December, she had checked out of the sober living facility she had been staying at to move back in with her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes. She has reportedly been looking for her own property after she checked out of the facility and quit her second course at the Fashion Institute Of Design And Merchandise.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

