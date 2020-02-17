Amanda Bynes shuts down fake engagement rumour; REVEALS the identity of her fiancé

Amanda Bynes has put an end to all the fake engagement rumour by revealing the identity of her fiancé, a day after the engagement announcement. Check it out.

Amanda Bynes ended up sending the internet in a frenzy after she suddenly announced her engagement last week. While she posted a picture of her massive engagement ring, she did not reveal the identity of her fiancé. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she wrote in her caption. Her fans flooded her comment section with comments. While some fans congratulated her for starting a new chapter of her life, others thought she was faking it. Putting all those rumours to rest, the actress posted a picture with her ‘Lover’ on Instgram.

In the picture, shared a day after she made the engagement announcement, the actress can be seen sharing a selfie with her fiancé. In the caption alongside the picture, she simply wrote ‘Lover.’ Hours after sharing this picture, the 33-year-old again posted a selfie with her man and this time did not caption it. Some fans also that they should be worried about the news of her engagement considering the actress has been vocal about her mental health issues in the past.

The actress has been extremely active on social media for the last couple of weeks. A day before New Year’s eve Amanda shared her face tattoo – a heart – on Instagram and the people were hoping it was temporary. However, earlier this month, she again shared a picture, a mirror selfie, and her tattoo was still there. The actress has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, addiction, and other mental health issues. According to a report by Daily Mail, the actress checked out of a sober living facility last year and decided to live with her parents until she found a place in LA, ET reported.

