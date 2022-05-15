Amanda Bynes SLAMS her explicit photos as fake; Attorney calls out Twitter for not closing imposter account

Amanda Bynes is clearing out the rumours. Recently, a Twitter account which claimed to be her posted an explicit photo of Bynes. In her latest statement to TMZ, via ET Canada, the actress denied all such claims and revealed that it was in fact not her photo being circulated on the platform. For those unversed, Bynes not long ago got out of her nearly 9-year-long conservatorship.

In the statement, her attorney Tamar Arminak disclosed that not only is the photo being alleged as hers fake but also the account claiming to her too is not Bynes. The lawyer noted that Bynes has spent years trying to get the said account terminated but not much progress has been made. He mentioned that Twitter has refused their requests to deactivate the account @PersianLa27 several times on the basis of rendering the account a celebrity parody page. He also revealed that Bynes' previous conservatorship was not enough to push Twitter to take action either.

Arminak pointed out that Twitter's reaction to their requests was inadequate as he added, "There’s nothing funny about what she was going through mental health-wise and the fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting."

However, Bynes has also been wrapped up in some trouble with her fiance Paul Michael. A few weeks ago, Bynes took to her Instagram and informed her supporters that she was terrified of him. She also revealed in some videos that he had apparently stopped taking his medication and instead had been indulging in alleged drug abuse.

