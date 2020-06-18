Amanda Bynes's being treated at the treatment centre for stress and anxiety
This is not the first time Bynes has checked into a rehabilitation facility, reports aceshowbiz.com. Previously, she has spent two months in a mental health centre, but in May 2020 she took to Instagram to share that she was "back on track and doing well" as she planned to focus on her fashion design studies.
Bynes is taking additional medical attention to help her cope with ongoing personal struggles.
Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all!
"Amanda's at a treatment centre for stress and anxiety. She's not there for drug or alcohol issues," the actress's lawyer David Esquibias told Us Weekly magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Bynes has been in and out of treatment since 2013. At one point, she was placed under a conservatorship run by her mother.
