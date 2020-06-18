Amanda Bynes's being treated at the treatment centre for stress and anxiety

  1. Home
Former child star Amanda Bynes, who has also starred in films like "She's The Man" and "Hairspray", has checked back into a rehabilitation centre to undergo treatment for "stress and anxiety", according to Bynes's lawyer.
This is not the first time Bynes has checked into a rehabilitation facility, reports aceshowbiz.com. Previously, she has spent two months in a mental health centre, but in May 2020 she took to Instagram to share that she was "back on track and doing well" as she planned to focus on her fashion design studies.

Bynes is taking additional medical attention to help her cope with ongoing personal struggles.

"Amanda's at a treatment centre for stress and anxiety. She's not there for drug or alcohol issues," the actress's lawyer David Esquibias told Us Weekly magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bynes has been in and out of treatment since 2013. At one point, she was placed under a conservatorship run by her mother.

