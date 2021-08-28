Amanda Kloots OPENS UP on why she hates the word 'widow'; Says 'I am not a glass half empty kind of girl'

In a candid Instagram post, the 39-year-old presenter of Global's "The Talk," who lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 complications last year, revealed why she despises the term "widow." “Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty. ‘Be,’ in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word and that means to stay ‘empty’, she captioned the picture.

Check out her post here:

The actress posted a picture of the phrase with a red line across it on Instagram, suggesting that it no longer reflected her experience. She further wrote, "No wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!, what’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are doing everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude.”

In fact, Kloots, the mother of her and Cordero's two-year-old son Elvis, has a word in mind: "Renovare," which comes from the Latin term for "renew or repair." She added, “I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!” Renovare, means to ‘renew’. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than ‘be empty,'” she said. “So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”

Meanwhile, her followers, some of whom had also lost loved ones, praised Kloots for making a more hopeful decision. Cordero died last year after a long fight with COVID-19. As per Entertainment Tonight, Kloots discussed her future plans and her starting of dating on a July episode of The Talk. "It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it’s been a great process so far," she said.

