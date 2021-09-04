Amanda Kloots pens heartbreaking message to late husband Nick Cordero on wedding anniversary; SEE POST

Amanda Kloots is honoring the love of her life. The Talk co-host wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Nick Cordero, on Friday, September 3, which would have been the couple's fourth wedding anniversary. Hey baby!" she captioned sweet footage from the couple's special day on Instagram.

Kloots further penned "Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I'll never forget it. I'll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here's to us." Cordero, a Broadway star renowned for his performances in musicals such as Bullets Over Broadway, died in July 2020 after suffering with COVID-19-related problems for months. The performer was 41 years old at the time.

However, her heartfelt tribute comes only one day after the talk show host and fitness expert attended the Broadway revival of Waitress, in which Cordero featured before his death. Kloots was there with Cordero's close friend Zach Braff, which she shared on her Instagram Story. “To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I’ve actually never seen a show like this one tonight,” Kloots wrote in another post on Instagram. “I’m literally at a loss for words.” They dedicated the show to Cordero and sang "Live Your Life" onstage as a tribute.

Meanwhile, the new season of “The Talk” begins on Global on September 13, with new episodes airing every weekday at 2 p.m.

