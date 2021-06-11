Amanda Kloots says she was not a ‘good wife’ to late husband Nick Cordero

While promoting her new book--Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots opened up about Nick’s final days.

TV personality Amanda Kloots recently opened up about her late husband Nick Cordero‘s tragic passing last year and how she continued to work even in his final days. In an interview with The New York Times about her upcoming memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, Kloots admitted: "I was not a good wife." Kloots explained that she was not supportive of her husband's desire to focus on his music career overacting and move the family to Los Angeles.

The duo tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed son Elvis Eduardo in June 2019. Kloots was teaching fitness classes in New York, but Cordero thought his career could blossom in Los Angeles, the Times reported. "I was not understanding any of it," Kloots said of Cordero's focus on songwriting. "I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me. I wasn't supportive." Kloots told the Times that she and Cordero fought about the move for a year before compromising. "I finally came to a place of, 'This is marriage, you have to compromise.'"

In a separate interview with Elle, Kloots defended her decision to work during Nick’s last days. “If I was in the hospital and Nick was trying to provide for his family, would people be like, ‘What an exemplary father! What an amazing man trying to keep his business alive to support his family!’” Back when Nick was in the hospital, Amanda addressed the negativity on her Instagram Stories. At the time, she said, “There’s a lot in my life that is uncertain right now. I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick’s hospital bills are going to be. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son. So I will work.”

