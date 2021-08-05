Amanda Knox REVEALS she is expecting her first baby after recent miscarriage

Amanda Knox recently announced that she is pregnant again, after her previous disclosure of a miscarriage in May. On the latest edition of her podcast Labyrinths, Knox revealed that she and her husband Christopher Robinson are expecting their first child. The pair took a pregnancy test towards the end, hoping that the result would come back positive.

According to PEOPLE, when the test indicates that she is pregnant, Knox can be heard joyfully exclaiming: “Yes! Yes, yes, yes. Oh thank goodness. Yay, we did it.” "That's right, we're pregnant," she and Robinson say together during the podcast, adding that they've been documenting their experiences "from day 1" and will share more soon. Knox announced last month on her podcast that she and her husband had become pregnant soon after starting trying, only to discover no heartbeat during Knox's six-week ultrasound visit in May. Knox said she was instructed to return for a follow-up visit at the time, but she felt something was wrong. According to the 34-year-old, she was eventually informed that the baby had stopped developing.

Knox reportedly referred the miscarriage as a "betrayal," saying she was "very upset that it was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy." She further said, “I thought, like, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal.”

Meanwhile, Knox, who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her former roommate Meredith Kercher, fourteen years ago admitted she found a community of other women who'd gone through similar situations and thats where she recovered from the loss

