Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski CONFIRM they’ve welcomed 2nd child with adorable picture of baby boy

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy! The couple announced the news via Inara’s Instagram account and shared a picture of their newborn.
Surprise! Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child – a baby boy – with her hubby Thomas Sadoski! The 34-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor confirmed the news to INARA and War Child USA and shared the first photo of their newborn!

 

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally [affected] by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple wrote in a statement “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

 

If you didn’t know, Thomas and Amanda are board members of INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war. The couple are also parents to a daughter Nina, 3. 

 

