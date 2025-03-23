Amanda Seyfried Celebrates Mean Girls’ Legacy As She Calls It a 'Perfect Movie'; Jokes 'I Hope They Quote It on...'

Amanda Seyfried still basks in the enduring legacy of Mean Girls, almost two decades after its release. The 2004 teen comedy film also stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.

During a recent visit to a podcast, titled, Happy Sad Confused, Seyfried reminisced about her experience shooting the 2004 cult classic and how much joy it still gives her. She played the role of Karen Smith, one of the three iconic 'plastics'.

Seyfried remembered the "unadulterated fun" of filming the movie at only 17 years of age. Host Josh Horowitz mentioned that the film is still a cultural phenomenon, with young audiences always quoting its most iconic lines.

Horowitz said, "Until the day you die, a 14-year-old girl will come up to you every day and quote you as if it just came out the day before."

"I hope they quote it on my grave," replied Seyfried.

While admitting its long-lasting appeal, Seyfried spoke about how much she appreciates the film, saying it is an important part of her life to this day. She attributed the film to not only helping establish her early Hollywood career but also developing a relationship with the audience that she still connects to.

She said, "That’s an organic moment. It was, in many ways, a perfect movie, and people relate to it, still. It connected us, and it continues to. I will always be excited to talk about it. Any day, I’ll honor that movie for what it did for me as a person."

Amanda Seyfried also delved into her experience on set as a newcomer. She spoke about how every day on the set surrounded by different actors became a brand-new learning experience for her since she had not been to a movie set prior to Mean Girls.

Mean Girls is available to watch on all major streaming platforms such as Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.