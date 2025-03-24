Amanda Seyfried Couldn’t Imagine Playing Cop in Long Bright River After Doing Comedy Roles for Years: ‘There Are Certain Limits…’

Amanda Seyfried was surprised to be offered a serious role in Long Bright River! The actress who plays a cop in Peacock’s crime drama “never thought” she could do justice to such roles, having done comedies throughout her career.

Speaking to Deadline, the actress spoke about how she herself got into an industry stereotype. “I think there are certain limits that we all have as actors, and I think I put these limits on myself,” Seyfriend said.

She became a broke-out star after featuring in hit movies like Mean Girls, Mamma Mia! and Jennifer’s Body – all fit into the comedy genre. She admitted that the industry sees each actor in a certain way, and she saw herself as someone who couldn’t do authoritative roles.

However, Seyfriend realized the perspective she had of herself as an actress and decided to change that. “I think I just didn’t see it, and now I feel like I can play anything,” she added.

Hence, she felt the character of Mickey Fitzpatrick was a compelling role to play. The story follows Fitzpatrick (Seyfriend), a Philadelphia police officer who’s the lead investigator of the triple homicide while simultaneously searching for her addict sister.

Resonating with Seyfriend’s feelings, showrunner Nikki Toscano claimed Hollywood tends to put actors and creatives in a box. “We need to look and find opportunities where we break out of that box,” she added.

Adapted from Liz Moore’s eponymous novel, the series comes from The Offer showrunner Toscano. In addition to the Mean Girls actress, it also stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, and John Doman.

“When I found out about this, I went straight to the audiobook and finished it in less than two days,” the actress revealed. While reading the scripts, she was impressed that the writers managed to take key events from the book and make a compelling three-dimensional portrayal of the story.

Long Bright River is available to stream on Peacock and Prime Video.