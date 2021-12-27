Amanda Seyfried diagnosed with Covid 19, reveals she's isolating with her daughter

Amanda Seyfried had to spend Christmas with just her daughter Nina, announcing on Instagram that they had to be separated from husband Thomas Sadoski and son Thomas. On Christmas Day, the 36-year-old actress went to Instagram to share a short video of her four-year-old daughter Nina cuddling her one-year-old baby Thomas.

Check out her post here:

She also revealed on her Instagram account that she was exposed to COVID-19 only days before her booster dose was due, as per Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the short video had a statement at the bottom that said, "It kills me that my girl and I are separated from her dad and brother this Christmas. It's a s**t time to be in isolation and it's happening everywhere," the actress added in her caption. "I'm trying my very, very best to find the beauty, adjust to the reality, and make incredible memories of our barn holiday, but it's f***ing hard. And that's okay too," she added.

Seyfried also received notes of encouragement from a number of famous pals, including Beth Behrs, who said, 'Sending you all so much love.' According to Daily Mail, Amanda also posted a message regarding her eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine booster injection, which individuals may obtain six months after being completely vaccinated, and revealed in her Instagram story that she was just exposed. "I was exposed three days before I was eligible for my booster. I'm left wondering if the six-month rule between shots still holds the same weight," Seyfried penned.

Meanwhile, Seyfried disclosed in October that she was battling COVID-19 when she received her first Oscar nomination for Mank in January.

ALSO READ:Amanda Seyfried TEASES Mamma Mia 3; Adds Stephen Colbert and Hugh Jackman to dream cast of the film