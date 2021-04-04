Amanda Seyfried gets fans nostalgic with goofy Dear John throwback photos with Channing Tatum

Amanda Seyfried recently had fans nostalgic after she shared funny throwback pictures from the sets of Dear John. The pics from 2010 showed her and Channing Tatum making funny faces.

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried just shared an epic throwback that transported us to 2010! The 35-year-old actress recently took to Instagram and shared a few set photos from her movie Dear John with co-star Channing Tatum. In the black and white photos, Amanda and the 40-year-old actor make funny faces while taking a break from filming scenes. “#tbt DEAR JOHN,” Amanda captioned the post. While Tatum is yet to comment on the post, Kate Bosworth, Ananya Panday and many other celebs did like the picture.

If you don’t remember, Dear John was released back on January 24, 2010, and is based on the romance novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The movie/book follows a soldier (Channing) who exchanges letters with a young woman (Amanda) after he’s deployed to war.



In other news, back in June 2020, Seyfried opened up about her hit franchise Mamma Mia and revealed to Collider that she’d take part in a third instalment in a “heartbeat.” "Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other," she said. "That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an island in Croatia? So yeah, I wish there was a 'Mamma Mia 3'," she added. She is worried that there might not be enough new musical material to use even if they lock a good script, and cast members returned. 'I'll tell you what -- I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again. I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. We'd have to use Super Trooper again and we'd have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way," she said.

ALSO READ: Amanda Seyfried donned the most fashionable high low ombre gown yet by Oscar de la Renta

Share your comment ×