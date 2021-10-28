Amanda Seyfried REVEALS COVID diagnosis, recalls getting sick just 2 days after being vaccinated

Actress Amanda Seyfried recently made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about her COVID battle from several months ago. Amanda, 35, revealed that she was suffering from “a tough case of COVID” when news of her Oscar nomination broke back on March 15th. If you didn’t know, the star was nominated for the 2021 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mank.

When asked why she chose to keep her battle private, the actress explained that she “didn’t want that to take over because clickbait and stuff like that.” The actress also revealed the irony of it all because, during the time she got down with the virus, she had just received her COVID vaccination shot, only two days before she got sick.

In other news, just yesterday, the actress also opened up about giving birth and the challenges she faced. "I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma," the actress told People magazine.

"I was terrified of suffering from postpartum depression. I ended up doing a lot of CBT therapy before I had my first kid and then I was really lucky, I didn't suffer from any depression and I felt like I had won in some way. It was hard, and it was so hard, the struggle, but it wasn't anything I didn't think I could handle. And with my second kid, that's partly because I was on my medication and I never got off of it," she added.

Also read: Amanda Seyfried REVEALS being terrified of 'suffering from postpartum depression'

​​