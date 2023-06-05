Amanda Seyfried reveals she was “insecure” while filming The Crowded Room; Find out why

Amanda Seyfried admitted that she was nervous at the start of filming for her upcoming thriller series ‘The Crowded Room.’ Those fears were diminished by her husband, Thomas Sadoski, who co-stars in the show. The duo opened up about how it was working together on the series.

Amanda Seyfried was insecure filming for The Crowded Room

Amanda Seyfried spoke to Page Six at the premiere of ‘The Crowded Room.’ The actress admitted that it was nice to have her husband Sadoski on set with her wile admitting that she was “insecure” at the beginning of the filming. “Because it was in the beginning when I was a little insecure. I felt like it was always nice to check in with him and see if I was doing a good job and that was really nice,” Seyfried added.

While her husband Sadoski also felt the same way. He said that he was not with her every single day on set so it was fun to show up. The stage actor thinks it was like a breath of fresh air for Amanda to have someone away from the really heavy serious stuff she was doing with Tom Holland. According to him, it worked out really well for both of them.

About the insecurity, Seyfried added that wine helped her deal with filming such a dark as well as intense thriller. However, the actress admitted that her character ‘was a piece of cake’ compared to what Holland had to go through.

Amanda said that it is a little odd that Elizabeth Holmes — who she played on the Hulu series "The Dropout" — is going to prison for 11 years at the same time the series is being promoted. Holmes was convicted of conspiracy to defraud investors in his failed company, Theranos, plus three counts of defrauding individual investors. The crimes involved wire transfers totaling more than $140 million. Seyfried shared, “I definitely like broke away from that. At the end of the day, it’s bizarre but it’s real life and I have nothing to do with her.”





The Crowded Room

This series is a dark psychological thriller that takes place in Manhattan in the summer of ’79. The plot revolves around a young man (Tom Holland) who is arrested for a terrible crime, while the investigator solves the mystery behind it before the true culprit strikes again. The first episode will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from June 9. The series consists of 10 episodes in total.

