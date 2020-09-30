Amanda Seyfried shares first photo of baby bump days after welcoming second child with Thomas Sadoski

  1. Home
Amanda Seyfried has just shared a glimpse into her second pregnancy by sharing a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, just days after welcoming her second child with Thomas Sadoski.
September 30, 2020
Amanda Seyfried has shared one of the first images of her second pregnancy with her fans on social media. The 34-year-old The Art of Racing in the Rain actress posted the pic following the news that she and husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed a son over the weekend. “The Before,” Amanda captioned the pic, which shows her daughter, Nina, sweetly placing her hands on her baby bump.

 

Thomas and Amanda announced their baby boy’s arrival by bringing attention to INARA. “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally [affected] by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post posted by INARA. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you didn’t know, Thomas and Amanda are board members of INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war. The couple are also parents to a daughter Nina, 3. 

 

ALSO READ: Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski CONFIRM they’ve welcomed 2nd child with an adorable picture of baby boy

