Amanda Seyfried TEASES Mamma Mia 3; Adds Stephen Colbert and Hugh Jackman to dream cast of the film

Amanda Seyfried recently spoke about the beloved film franchise Mamma Mia! During an interview at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, the 35-year-old actress was asked about motherhood, as well as the possibility of another movie sequel, and she joked about preferring to make another movie versus having another kid. “Definitely third Mamma Mia!, definitely no third child,” she explained.

“If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight Mamma Mia!s. Do you know how much fun that is?” she explained, adding that she would add Stephen Colbert and Hugh Jackman to the dream cast of the third film. Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer even teased a third film last summer, noting that the musical is “meant to be a trilogy.” Here’s what Amanda said at that time about the possibility.

Back in June 2020, Seyfried said that she would do a third film 'in a heartbeat' in an interview with Collider. "Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other," she said. "That's what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we'd end up here again on an island in Croatia? So yeah, I wish there was a 'Mamma Mia 3'," she added. She is worried that there might not be enough new musical material to use even if they lock a good script, and cast members returned.

'I'll tell you what -- I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again. I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. We'd have to use Super Trooper again and we'd have to use Mamma Mia again and have to use them in a different way," she said.

