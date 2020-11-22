AMAs 2020 Date, Time, Watch Online: How to live stream BTS, Justin Bieber & other American Music Award acts

American Music Awards 2020: AMAs 2020 is set to take place this weekend with BTS, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and others performing this year. Here's when the awards show will stream in your country and how you can catch all the action.

The American Music Awards are finally happening and we are excited to learn who takes away the most AMAs 2020 trophies! From Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, to Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd, some of the best artists have been nominated in a number of categories. While all eyes will be on the AMA winners list, this year's performance line up also has everyone's attention. BTS, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Nelly, Jennifer Lopez and many more feature in the performance line up.

So what time do the AMAs 2020 stream and where can you watch the winners and performances? Check out the deets below to know!

American Music Awards/AMAs 2020 Date:

The 2020 American Music Awards will take place on November 22, Sunday, in the US. The awards show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will air live on ABC.

American Music Awards/AMAs 2020 Nominations:

Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd lead the nomination brigade with eight nominations each. The duo fights for Favourite Pop/Rock song of the year among many other awards. The duo is followed by the sensational Megan Thee Stallion with five nods. She is nominated for New Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Hip-Hop/Rap song.

American Music Awards/AMAs 2020 Performers:

The star-studded night sees a number of performances that will keep audiences hooked. BTS will set the stage on fire with their hit track Dynamite and debut their television performance of Life Goes On, from their latest album BE. AMAs 2020 also marks Katy Perry's first live performance since she welcomed her daughter. This year's ceremony will also see Justin Bieber returning to the stage after four years. He will deliver his hit tracks Lonely and Holy. Other performers include Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

American Music Awards/AMAs 2020 Time:

The AMAs 2020 start at 8 p.m. ET. Here's a country-wise breakdown:

The US: 5:00 pm PT

The UK: 1:00 am (Nov 23)

India: 5:30 am IST (Nov 23)

Korea: 9 am (Nov 23)

Singapore: 8:00 am (Nov 23)

Philippines: 8:00 am (Nov 23)

Russia: 3:00 am (Nov 23, in Moscow)

China: 8:00 am (Nov 23)

Italy: 2:00 am (Nov 23)

France: 2:00 am (Nov 23)

Denmark: 2:00 am (Nov 23)

Indonesia: 7:00 am (Nov 23, in Jakarta)

Canada: 8:00 pm (in Ottawa)

Mexico: 7:00 pm (in Mexico City)

Australia: 10:00 am (Nov 23, AEST)

American Music Awards/AMAs 2020 Watch Online/Live Stream:

The AMAs 2020 will air on ABC in the US. Viewers can stream the award show on live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. International viewers can keep a tab on the performances via American Music Awards' Twitter handle.

Which performance are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

