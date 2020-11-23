AMAs 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Maluma set the stage on FIRE with sultry Pa' Ti and Lonely performances

Jennifer Lopez joined Maluma bring the house down at the American Music Awards 2020. Check out photos from their AMAs 2020 performance.

Can someone fetch us a glass of water for Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have left us thirsty! The duo walked on the American Music Awards 2020 stage and set it on fire! JLo and Maluma raised the temperatures with their AMAs 2020 performances on “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely”. The performance began with Lopez taking on the stage solo in a black sheer ensemble, flaunting her curves and her stellar dance moves. The singer stood against barred lights, creating an illusion of a cross.

As she grooved to the sensual song, she was joined by Maluma. Honestly, we weren't prepared for this much tension from the Marry Me co-stars! The duo sat on each side of an interrogation table as they crooned their sultry song and made it difficult to breathe. JLo left everyone gasping for air when she climbed on the table and crawled toward Maluma, continuing to sing the song.

The duo was eventually joined by masked background dancers. The singer and her troop performed a chair-choreography, amping up the performance to a new height before Maluma joined in and the two turned their chairs against each other to draw the curtains on their performance. Check out the photos from the performance below:

JLo's heart racing performance comes nine months after she joined Shakira to deliver a jaw-dropping performance during the halftime of Super Bowl 54. Ahead of the performance, Maluma said he was excited to perform with the stunning diva. As reported by Roling Stones, the singer said, "We all know that she’s such a superstar and being part of her performance is going to be amazing.”

