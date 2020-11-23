AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber starts American Music Awards on a Holy note; Performs Monster with Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber kicked off the American Music Awards 2020, aka AMAs 2020, with his performances on Holy, Lonely and Monster. He was joined by Shawn Mendes.

American Music Awards 2020 has kicked off the ceremony on a Holy note courtesy Justin Bieber. The international singer returned to the AMAs 2020 stage after four years to perform three of his latest tracks and Shawn Mendes in tow. Justin began the awards show with his moving performance on Lonely, which he created with producer Benny Blanco. The singer sported a pair of baggy jeans, a white tee and a checked shirt with a red bennie for the performance.

The singer surrounds himself around mirrors, reminding us of the music video of the song, while Blanco takes his seat on the piano. After delivering the emotional ballad, Justin moves on to Holy. The singer turned the stage into his safe space as he performed the track, which also features Chance The Rapper. A huge cross hovered on Justin's head while background performers joined the singer sporting face masks. Just as the dancers walked out of the stage, singer Shawn walks onto the stage and accompanies Justin to deliver their debut performance of Monster. As though the two performances weren't emotional enough, Justin and Shawn's Monster adds a cherry on the icing. Shawn stepped out wearing black formal trousers with a checked shirt and a messy hairdo.

Check out the photos from the performances below:

What did you think of Justin's performances? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Apart from his nomination, Justin has been nominated under numerous categories. This includes Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock, and Favorite Song — Country.

