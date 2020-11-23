AMAs 2020 Winners Live Updates: Check out American Music Awards 2020 complete winners list here

The American Music Awards 2020, aka AMAs 2020, is taking place tonight in the US. Here's a look at the nominations and the complete winners' list.

It is a star-studded night at the American Music Awards 2020, also known as AMAs 2020! The annual international music awards show is taking place in the US with the talented Taraji P. Henson hosting it. This year, a slew of artists have been nominated for various categories. The Weekend and Roddy Ricch lead the nomination brigade with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion follows their lead with five nominations. Apart from the trio, AMAs 2020 nominations also see Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and many more eyeing the trophy.

But who will emerge as the biggest winner of the night? Check out the American Music Awards 2020, aka AMAs 2020 Nominations and Winners List below.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — “WAP”

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Future (featuring Drake) — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Taylor Swift — Folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris — The Bones

Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby — My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Summer Walker — Over It

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”

Summer Walker — “Playing Games”

The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album — Latin

Anuel AA — Emmanuel

Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin

Bad Bunny — “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

