AMAs 2020 Winners Live Updates: Check out American Music Awards 2020 complete winners list here
It is a star-studded night at the American Music Awards 2020, also known as AMAs 2020! The annual international music awards show is taking place in the US with the talented Taraji P. Henson hosting it. This year, a slew of artists have been nominated for various categories. The Weekend and Roddy Ricch lead the nomination brigade with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion follows their lead with five nominations. Apart from the trio, AMAs 2020 nominations also see Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and many more eyeing the trophy.
But who will emerge as the biggest winner of the night? Check out the American Music Awards 2020, aka AMAs 2020 Nominations and Winners List below.
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) — “WAP”
DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) — “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) — “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Future (featuring Drake) — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — Folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris — The Bones
Blake Shelton (featuring Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”
Summer Walker — “Playing Games”
The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album — Latin
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song — Latin
Bad Bunny — “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Kanye West
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
