AMAs 2021: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo & Bad Bunny announced as performers

The American Music Awards has announced some of the performers from their lineup this year and those include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny. The award show took to their official social media platforms to confirm the first group of acts for their 2021 event.

According to AMAs, BTS will be performing their hit single Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. The group also took their official Twitter account to announce the same, with Megan retweeting the boy band's tweet. "I'm so exciteddd," Megan penned along with several 'heart' emojis!

AMas has also noted that Good 4 u singer Olivia Rodrigo will make her performance debut this year. Along with that, the award show has also confirmed that Bad Bunny will be one of the performers in 2021. "@sanbenito is no stranger to the #AMAs stage and we can't wait to see him perform again this year! See the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "Lo Siento BB :/" AMAs tweeted.

The award show has also announced the nominees for this year's event. Ariana Grande, BTS, Taylor Swift have been nominated for Artist Of The Year along with Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and The Weeknd. Rodrigo has also bagged a nomination for New Artist of the Year along with The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Giveon and the Masked Wolf.

In other news, AMAs had also confirmed that Cardi B will host the show this year. The WAP rapper had previously issued a statement noting, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited." Cardi B also added that she is "ready" to bring her "personality" to the AMAs stage.

ALSO READ: AMAs 2020 Complete Winners List: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, BTS steal the show at American Music Awards 2020