AMAs 2021: Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter and more to present at upcoming award show

Viewers will be able to witness some of their favourite artists presenting prizes (and performing!) throughout the night at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, and Brandy are among those who have agreed to deliver honours as per PEOPLE.

However, other stars presenting honours will be Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Liza Koshy, and Winnie Harlow. JB Smoove, Marsai Martin, and Madelyn Cline are also on the list. The new presenters join a long number of already confirmed artists for the award event, which will be headlined by rapper Cardi B. The WAP rapper had previously issued a statement noting, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited." Cardi B also added that she is "ready" to bring her "personality" to the AMAs stage.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition with New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Mneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, and Zoe Wees are among those performing. Interestingly, according to AMAs, BTS will be performing their hit single Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. The group also took their official Twitter account to announce the same, with Megan retweeting the boy band's tweet. "I'm so exciteddd," Megan penned along with several 'heart' emojis!

The award show as per PEOPLE has also announced the nominees for this year's event. Ariana Grande, BTS, Taylor Swift have been nominated for Artist Of The Year along with Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and The Weeknd. Rodrigo has also bagged a nomination for New Artist of the Year along with The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, Giveon and the Masked Wolf. The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

