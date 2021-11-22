AMAs 2021 Red Carpet: BTS, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo & more make stunning appearances

The American Music Awards 2021 kicked off to a brilliant start on Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as who's who of the music industry stepped out looking their absolute best on the red carpet. The star-studded evening saw the arrival of several major artists including K-Pop band BTS, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

It was a delightful moment for fans as they got a glimpse of BTS making their red carpet arrival in LA after a long time. The septet as always managed to leave fans stunned with not only their fashionable looks but also with the humility that they walked the red carpet with. Also, making the headlines early on for her red carpet look was the host of the ceremony, Cardi B who arrived with gold mask on her on face teamed up with a black outfit.

One of the evening's major nominees, Olivia Rodrigo also walked the red carpet for 2021 AMAs and looked her stunning best in a sheer sequinned dress. Rodrigo will be competing in all the major categories including Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop, Favorite Album – Pop for Sour, as well as Favorite Music Video, Favorite Trending Song, and Favorite Song – Pop for her song Driver's License. She will also be performing at the awards ceremony.

Check out photos from AMAs 2021 red carpet here:

