AMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS bag Favourite Group; Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran win Favourite Pop Artist honours

The American Musci Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in LA with Cardi B as the host for the evening. The ceremony boasted of some amazing performances from artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the attendance of K-Pop band BTS at the event, who also took home the Favorite Pop Duo or Group award of the evening.

Also, Taylor Swift took home the Favourite Pop Album honour as well as the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. While Swift wasn't in attendance at the event, the singer sent out a sweet message to her fans after winning the pop album award for Evermore and also thanked the love they have showered on her recent re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) release.

Among other big winners of the evening were Lil Nas X who bagged the Favourite Music Video honour for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Check out the complete winners' list below:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B, "Up"

Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift WINNER

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS WINNER

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS, "Butter" WINNER

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood WINNER

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones" WINNER

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake WINNER

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion WINNER

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News WINNER

Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"

Polo G, "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

The Weeknd WINNER

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat WINNER

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her WINNER

GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open" WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R., "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny WINNER

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga WINNER

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO WINNER

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko, "Pepas"

Kali Uchis, "telepatía"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly WINNER

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood WINNER

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West WINNER

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello WINNER

Regard

Tiësto

