AMAs 2021 Winners List: BTS bag Favourite Group; Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran win Favourite Pop Artist honours
The American Musci Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in LA with Cardi B as the host for the evening. The ceremony boasted of some amazing performances from artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the attendance of K-Pop band BTS at the event, who also took home the Favorite Pop Duo or Group award of the evening.
Also, Taylor Swift took home the Favourite Pop Album honour as well as the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. While Swift wasn't in attendance at the event, the singer sent out a sweet message to her fans after winning the pop album award for Evermore and also thanked the love they have showered on her recent re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version) release.
Among other big winners of the evening were Lil Nas X who bagged the Favourite Music Video honour for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
Check out the complete winners' list below:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift WINNER
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS WINNER
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS, "Butter" WINNER
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood WINNER
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones" WINNER
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake WINNER
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion WINNER
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News WINNER
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
The Weeknd WINNER
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat WINNER
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her WINNER
GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open" WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny WINNER
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga WINNER
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO WINNER
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood WINNER
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello WINNER
Regard
Tiësto
ALSO READ: AMAs 2021 Red Carpet: BTS, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo & more make stunning appearances