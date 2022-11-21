AMAs 2022 Best and Worst Moments: Taylor Swift's shoutout to Blake Lively, Chris Brown getting booed

In terms of awards, it turned out to be a big evening for Taylor Swift who bagged several major honours including Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Female Artist and more. Also, receiving two honours, BTS who consecutively won the Best Pop Group/Duo award for the fourth time also received their first Best K-Pop Artist Award at the AMAs 2022. Among other genres, the best Hip Hop Female Artist was won by Nicki Minaj. Like every award show, the AMAs also came with their own set of best and worst moments, here's a look at them.

The American Music Awards 2022 were held on November 20 at the Microsoft Theater in LA. The coveted awards ceremony saw who's who from the music industry walking the red carpet in dazzling looks. The show was hosted by Wayne Brady and also saw performances from artists such as Pink who delivered a tribute to late singer-actress Olivia Newton-John.

Taylor Swift's shoutout to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift was the big winner at AMAs 2022 and the singer apart from other big honours also won the Best Music Video award as for her song, All Too Well which was released as a short film featuring, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as well as the Favorite Pop Album award for Red Taylor’s Version. On receiving the album honour Taylor in her speech gave a sweet mention to her BFF Blake Lively who directed one of her other music videos. In the speech, Taylor said, "There was a music video I did that I was really happy about, so I want to say thank you to Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. But I also want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" — my beautiful, brilliant friend Blake Lively and the incredible Miles Teller and his gorgeous wife, Keleigh Teller. I love you guys for making this a possibility for me, to the fans, I can't thank you enough. This is so special."

Olivia Newton-John tribute

In one of the show's most emotional performances, Pink delivered a moving tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John. Pink also received a standing ovation for the moving rendition of the ballad, Hopelessly Devote to You from the 1978 movie, Grease. Olivia Newton-John passed away in August after battling cancer for over 30 years.

Lionel Richie's Icon Award win

Lionel Richie was honoured with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards 2022. He was honoured for his contributions to the industry with an introduction from Smokey Robinson, and performances including Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen and Dustin Lynch. The legendary singer on receiving the coveted honour motivated new artists in his speech saying, "God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few."

TXT make AMAs debut

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT made their first appearance at the annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles this year. Group members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai who competed in the Best K-Pop Artist category alongside bands such as BTS, BLACKPINK, Seventeen and Twice made a stylish red carpet appearance. According to Vogue, the group opted for coordinated, black and white Saint Laurent outfits.

Kelly Rowland's response to Crowds booing Chris Brown's win

Chris Brown was awarded the Favorite Male R&B Artist honour at AMAs 2022 and the win did not go well with the crowd who booed after hearing his name. While Brown wasn't present for the ceremony, the award was received by Kelly Rowland in his stead who reacted to the booing crowd and said, "Chill out." The musician's win was booed considering he has been known to have a long history of legal trouble, including multiple arrests for assault and accusations of rape, which he has denied.

Machine Gun Kelly arrived in a dramatic outfit for the American Music Awards 2022 as he wore a purple suit with massive spikes. The singer who took home the Favorite Rock Artist Award in his speech spoke about his uncomfortable outfit and said, "I just want to say, I'm petitioning for larger mic stands next time. This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in" during his speech. The singer also called out the rock community saying, "Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I'm the rocket man."

What was your favourite performance from AMAs 2022? Tell us in the comments section below.