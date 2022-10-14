AMAs 2022 Nominations: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate; BTS to compete in two categories

The complete nominations list for American Music Awards 2022 has been announced. Check out who bagged the most nods this year

Published on Oct 14, 2022
Taylor Swift
The nominations for the American Music Awards 2022 were recently announced and it has some of the biggest artists in the music industry competing for the coveted honours. The American Music Awards are set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. A host for the upcoming awards ceremony is yet to be announced.

There have been some changes made in the nominations this year including the introduction of new categories. There are seven nominees for artist of the year, up from five nominees in each of the last five years, also the AMAs have added or revived six categories this year which are favourite K-pop artist, favourite Afrobeats artist, favourite rock song, favourite rock album, favourite touring artist and favourite soundtrack. 

Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift against each other in 3 categories

Since the nominations list for the 2022 awards is out, it has now been observed that exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will be going up against each other in three major categories including Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Music Video of the year. Taylor has bagged a total of six nods this year whereas Harry has received five nominations. The artist dominating with eight nods including first for Artist of the Year is Bad Bunny.

BTS nominated in two categories at AMAs 2022

The biggest K-Pop group in the world has bagged two nominations this year. BTS will compete against the likes of Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic in the Favorite pop duo or group category. Also, the group will be up against Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, TWICE and BLACKPINK in the Favourite K-Pop artist category.

Check out the nominations list below:

Artist of the year

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite touring artist

Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

Favourite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favourite male pop artist

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Favourite pop duo or group

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic

Favourite pop album

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite male country artist

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

Favourite female country artist

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

Favourite country duo or group

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favourite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favourite male hip-hop artist

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Favourite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Favourite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favourite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Favourite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favourite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favourite female Latin artist

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Favourite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami

Favourite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favourite rock artist

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Favourite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favourite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favourite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson
for King & Country
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Favourite gospel artist

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann

Favourite dance/electronic artist

Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Favourite soundtrack

ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

Favourite K-pop artist

Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice

Which artist are you rooting for this year? Tell us in the comments below. 

Credits: Billboard, Getty Images

