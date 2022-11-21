AMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles take home major honours, BTS bag historic win

The American Music Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, November 20. Here's a look at the complete winners list including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Beyonce's big honours.

American Music Awards 2022
Check out the AMAs 2022 winners list.

The American Music Awards 2022 were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and it was a star-studded evening as who's who of the music industry turned up for the ceremony. The coveted awards saw some of the major artists bagging top honours including Taylor Swift and Harry Styles who won the Favourite Pop Male and Female Artist.

The fan-voted awards show was hosted by Wayne Brady.  Beyonce and Taylor Swift, who were the year's most-nominated female artists took home some big awards this year. While Beyonce was awarded Favourite Female R&B Artist as well as Favourite R& B album for Renaissance, Swift bagged several honours including Favourite Female Country Artist and Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version). 

In the Hip Hop category, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar turned out to be the big winners. In terms of creating history, BTS bagged Favorite Pop Duo or Group for the fourth time in a row, thus becoming the first artist in AMAs history to win the award four different times. The septet was competing against the likes of Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic in the category. 

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's Pop honours 

While exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift took home the Male and Female Favourite Pop Artist honours, the duo also competed in three major categories including Favourite Pop Album with Styles getting nominated for Harry's House and Taylor for Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) which was won by the latter. In the Best Music Video category as well, Swift turned out to be the big winner after already managing to bag all other major award show honours for her ten-minute track, All Too Well's short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Taylor also beat Harry to win the Artist of the Year honour. 

Check out the complete winners list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Adele 
Bad Bunny 
Beyoncé 
Drake 
Harry Styles 
Taylor Swift WINNER
The Weeknd 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Dove Cameron WINNER
Gayle 
Latto 
Måneskin 
Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix" WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 
Coldplay WINNER
Ed Sheeran 
Elton John 
The Rolling Stones 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me" 
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito" 
Harry Styles, "As It Was" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" WINNER

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 
Drake 
Ed Sheeran 
Harry Styles WINNER
The Weeknd 

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST 

Adele 
Beyoncé 
Doja Cat 
Lizzo 
Taylor Swift WINNER

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP 

BTS WINNER
Coldplay 
Imagine Dragons 
Måneskin 
OneRepublic 

FAVORITE POP ALBUM 

Adele, 30 
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti 
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House 
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

FAVORITE POP SONG 

Adele, "Easy On Me" 
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 
Harry Styles, "As It Was" WINNER
Lizzo, "About Damn Time" 
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Chris Stapleton 
Cody Johnson 
Luke Combs 
Morgan Wallen WINNER
Walker Hayes 

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Carrie Underwood 
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris 
Miranda Lambert 
Taylor Swift WINNER

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP 

Dan + Shay WINNER
Lady A 
Old Dominion 
Parmalee 
Zac Brown Band 

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM 

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up 
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version) WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album 

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" 
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt" 
Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" WINNER

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Drake 
Future 
Kendrick Lamar WINNER
Lil Baby 
Lil Durk 

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Cardi B 
GloRilla 
Latto 
Megan Thee Stallion 
Nicki Minaj WINNER

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM 

Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220 
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG 

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" WINNER
Jack Harlow, "First Class" 
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin" 
Latto, "Big Energy" 
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST 

Brent Faiyaz 
Chris Brown WINNER
GIVĒON 
Lucky Daye 
The Weeknd 

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST 

Beyoncé WINNER
Doja Cat 
Muni Long 
Summer Walker 
SZA 

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM 

Beyoncé, Renaissance WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It 
The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

FAVORITE R&B SONG 

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul" 
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs" 
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
SZA, "I Hate U" 
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence" 

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST 

Bad Bunny WINNER
Farruko 
J Balvin 
Jhayco 
Rauw Alejandro 

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 

Anitta WINNER
Becky G 
Kali Uchis 
Karol G
ROSALÍA 

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
Calibre 50 
Eslabon Armado 
Grupo Firme  
Yahritza Y Su Esencia WINNER

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM 

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti WINNER
Farruko, La 167 
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa 
ROSALÍA, Motomami

FAVORITE LATIN SONG 

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii" 
Karol G, "Provenza" 
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti" 
Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" WINNER

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST 

Imagine Dragons 
Machine Gun Kelly WINNER
Måneskin 
Red Hot Chili Peppers 
The Lumineers 

FAVORITE ROCK SONG 

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young" 
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy" 
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'" WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" 

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM 

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love 

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST 

Anne Wilson 
For King & Country WINNER
Katy Nichole 
Matthew West 
Phil Wickham 

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST 

CeCe Winans 
Doe 
E. Dewey Smith 
Maverick City Music 
Tamela Mann WINNER

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo 
Marshmello WINNER
Swedish House Mafia 
The Chainsmokers 
Tiësto 

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis WINNER
Encanto 
Sing 2 
Stranger Things season 4 
Top Gun: Maverick 

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST 

Burna Boy 
CKay 
Fireboy DML 
Tems 
Wizkid WINNER

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST 

Blackpink 
BTS WINNER
Seventeen 
Tomorrow x Together
Twice

Credits: AMAs, Getty Images

