Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys MASSIVE yacht packed with a support ship, helipad & more for USD 500 million

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently made a new purchase, buying a hefty luxury yacht for a whopping 500 million dollars. Scroll down for more on this.
Amazon founder and one of the richest people in the world, Jeff Bezos recently splurged on a big purchase! According to resorts via Bloomberg, the Amazon CEO has purchased a new luxury yacht for a whopping 500 million USD. Bloomberg reported that it is seemingly bigger and longer than an actual football field, and comes with several decks, + a support yacht with a helipad.

 

The mega yacht isn’t a rushed purchase, the publishing reported that the entrepreneur placed the order two years ago for the luxury ship. Built by Dutch company Oceanco, the vessel will be one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands, the unofficial capital of boat-building for the super-rich. The project is known as Y721 and has been a closely guarded secret.    

 

What’s not a secret is Bezos’s fondness for yacht travel. In 2019, the Amazon founder and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted on entertainment mogul David Geffen’s yacht off the coast of Spain and later sailing with designer Diane Von Furstenberg and her partner. This year, the couple was spotted on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

 

On the personal front, Jeff previously was in the news for his split with his wife Mackenzie Bezos, who were married for 27 years. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce in 2019.  MacKenzie Scott has since remarried and now focuses on her own philanthropy after receiving a 4 percent stake in Amazon, worth over USD 36 billion.

 

Also Read: Jeff Bezos buys one of the most expensive houses; 10 things you need to know about the mansion

Credits :Getty Images, Bloomberg

