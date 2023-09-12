Amazon Music teases new Beyoncé project with bee emojis in cryptic post; Here's what we know

As Beyoncé continues to captivate the world with her Renaissance tour, a new hint from Amazon Music hit the internet. It was a cryptic tweet that was posted on Amazon Music's official Twitter (now X) page on September 12, 2023, that has everyone thinking. From the banner of the tweet to the caption, here is everything to know about the hints that the tweet had in store for the fans. Read on.

New tweet hints Beyoncé's new venture

While there was no mention of Beyoncé's name on the tweet, it was the Bee emojis that gave away the name behind the tweet. The 20-second video had a piece of music to it. And the banner in the video read 'This a reminder.' What was the most interesting part was the title of the video that read "AM_FLIPBOOK_TEASER_1x1_v1.mp4." The comment section was quick to discuss what a 'flipbook' was. The caption of the post is "DROP 4.0 LOADING." Well, the Drop series is the name of the merch that Beyoncé sells in collaboration with Amazon.

As per AboutAmazon, Beyoncé and Amazon Music had joined forces for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Exclusive Online Collection. This collaboration offered fans an exclusive range of merchandise and memorabilia, accessible only through Beyoncé's official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. The collection was divided into three drops, and the fourth one has been announced in the latest tweet.

In Drop 1.0 fans found premium tees, sweatshirts, pants, and a lithograph-style poster featuring iconic RENAISSANCE artwork. Drop 2.0 introduced custom graphic tees and an exclusive sticker pack with unique designs. The latest addition, Drop 3.0, included hoodies, a tote bag, a cap, and a tee featuring Renaissance world tour iconography. This collaboration allowed Beyoncé's global fanbase to access exclusive tour-related merchandise conveniently online.

All items offered at Amazon.com/Beyoncé were distinct from those available at the tour venues, making this online collaboration a special treat for fans worldwide. With the announcement of Drop 4.0, a new version of Beyoncé's theme will be explored.

