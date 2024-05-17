Amazon Renews Maxton Hall For Second Season After German Show Breaks Prime Video’s Viewing Records; DETAILS

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us has been renewed for the second season, just weeks after the first season was released on Prime Video. The streaming platform announced that the German show had broken the viewing record and became the most-watched international show in its week.

Maxton Hall had been in the number one spot in 120 countries and the top three in the other 50 countries. Looking at the viewership number, the streamer decided to give a nod to a new season.

What is Maxton Hall about?

The series is based on Save You by Mona Kasten. Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten are playing the lead in the show, where Ruby discovers a secret about James Beaufort, the son of an arrogant millionaire. To keep life intact, James has to deal with the new student on scholarship. Initially foes, the duo fall for each other.

Soon after the success of the German show, the VP of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios, James Farell, released a statement that read that the series "once again proves that local stories have the power to captivate global audiences."

Mr. Farrell also pointed out the previous hits, including the French project Medellín and Spanish movies like Culpa Mía and Reina Roja.

The producer at UFA also stated, “While we started off as a local production for the German market, Prime Video first built enthusiasm for our project internally and then shared it with the world. We are overwhelmed by the euphoric reactions.”

The details of season 2 have mostly been kept under wraps, but the reports suggest that the viewers will have to wait at least a year before they can watch the upcoming story of Ruby and James.

Cast and productions of Maxton Hall

Apart from Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, season two of Maxton Hall will revive other characters played by Sonja Weißer, Andrea Guo, Justus Riesner, Fedja Van Huêt, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Julia-Maria Köhler, Martin Neuhaus and Eidin Jalali. Meanwhile, it is not yet known if Clelia Sarto will return, given that she will be shown dead in the upcoming season.

The six episodes of the first season are directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger, and they will be onboard for the second part as well. The producers, Markus Brunnemann and Valentin Debler, along with the executive producer, Ceylan Yildirim, have been on board to fund the show. The show is written by Daphne Ferraro.

The first season of Maxton Hall is available to stream on Prime Video.

