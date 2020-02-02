Amber Heard admits hitting ex husband Johnny Depp; Fans demand 'Justice for Johnny Depp'

A new recording has revealed that Amber Heard admitting to "hitting" Johnny Depp during their 18-month long marriage. The audio clip also hears the Aquaman actress confessing to “pelting him with pots, pans, and vases.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have separated. However, their divorce was nothing short of a scandal. Back in May 2016, the Aquaman star filed for divorce after she accused the Pirates of the Caribean star of beating her during their 18-month marriage. Now, a new audiotape obtained by DailyMail has revealed a new shocking update about their relationship. As per the audio clip, Amber is heard admitting to "hitting" Johnny during their marriage. She is heard opening up about her abusive behaviour in a series of taped conversations that took place between the ex-couple in 2015.

In the tape, she not only admits to hitting him, but Amber also confessed “pelting him with pots, pans, and vases.” “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” Amber is heard telling Johnny in the audio. “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you," she added.

When Johnny protested, pointing out that her hits were violent, Heard taunts him, “You are such a baby. Grow the f**k up, Johnny. You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn’t matter how friendly it is, it’s not cool.” The troubling episode was one of the numerous clashes the couple argued over during their informal two-hour "therapy." The recording was consensually recorded on Heard's cell phone.

Following the turn of events, fans took to Twitter to show their support to Johnny Depp using the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDeep."

Amber Heard is the reason people don't believe women. Making false claims just to gain media publicity and roles is disgusting. Johnny Depp is a fucking survivor and deserves to be lifted up not dragged down. He's a film icon. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/sgRNJfMXa5 — Jillian (@jillian_burkitt) February 2, 2020

Me waiting for Amber Heard to be fired from playing Mera in Aquaman 2, then also knowing it’s never going to happen because apparently men can’t be abused too? She ruined his career and now we are after hers. I hope she is arrested. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/s6GDytrJI5 — Jolynn Marie (@WickedBetrayal) February 2, 2020

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp just going to say this right now. Harry Potter fans who went ape shit crazy saying stuff like ''How dare J.K Rowlingw, who suffered abuse, let him in the movie'' must be feeling like shit now. pic.twitter.com/3mB2xdJU84 — Carlos Thadeu (@Carlos__Thadeu) February 2, 2020

You have no idea how much I have been waiting this hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/smMaYrZ0jn — me (@vssingularity) February 2, 2020

