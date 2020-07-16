Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s libel trial gets messier as both their assistants are called on the stand

As Johnny Depp’s libel case develops, new revelations are being made about him and Amber Heard. Johnny and Amber’s assistants took the stand to reveal shocking information. Read ahead for details.

Amber Heard‘s former personal assistant gave shocking testimony in support of Johnny Depp during today’s ongoing trial against The Sun newspaper over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater,” which he has directly denied. Amber‘s former personal assistant, Kate James, who worked for her between 2012-2015 while she was in a relationship and married to Johnny, made a shocking claim.

Kate told the court that she once told Amber she was raped in Brazil decades ago. Kate said she learned Amber used her own rape story in a witness statement. “She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use,” Kate told the court. “I am a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one.”

In addition, Kate told the courts about an incident from years ago where Johnny and Amber were accused of illegally smuggling their dogs into Australia. Kate said Amber “deliberately smuggled the dogs into Australia. As in several circumstances which I observed, it was as if she felt that she was above the law.” She also said she received “incoherent, abusive text messages” from Amber in the middle of the night on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Johnny‘s former assistant also took the stand and revealed major information as well. Former assistant Kevin Murphy, who worked for Depp for 8 years before leaving the job in 2016, recalled the moment he asked Amber Heard for a divorce.

It all started with a “prank” where a ‘large pile of faeces” was found in Johnny and Amber‘s bed after her 30th birthday. A few days later, the trio got on a conference call to discuss what had happened. “I then relayed to Ms Heard, again, that (housekeeper Hilda) Vargas had discovered faeces on top of the bedsheet in Mr Depp’s and Ms Heard’s bed. I also repeated that Ms Heard had admitted that she was responsible for what she referred to as a ‘harmless prank’. Ms Heard yelled and called me ‘a f***ing liar” multiple times,” Kevin revealed via Daily Mail. “I asked her to stop yelling and swearing at me and overheard Mr Depp in the background saying ‘please don’t speak to him that way. Be respectful’. I then heard Mr Depp say he couldn’t do this anymore and wanted a divorce.”

