  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s libel trial gets messier as both their assistants are called on the stand

As Johnny Depp’s libel case develops, new revelations are being made about him and Amber Heard. Johnny and Amber’s assistants took the stand to reveal shocking information. Read ahead for details.
3837 reads Mumbai
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s libel trial gets messier as both their assistants are called on the standAmber Heard and Johnny Depp’s libel trial gets messier as both their assistants are called on the stand
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amber Heard‘s former personal assistant gave shocking testimony in support of Johnny Depp during today’s ongoing trial against The Sun newspaper over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater,” which he has directly denied. Amber‘s former personal assistant, Kate James, who worked for her between 2012-2015 while she was in a relationship and married to Johnny, made a shocking claim.

 

Kate told the court that she once told Amber she was raped in Brazil decades ago. Kate said she learned Amber used her own rape story in a witness statement. “She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use,” Kate told the court. “I am a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one.”

 

In addition, Kate told the courts about an incident from years ago where Johnny and Amber were accused of illegally smuggling their dogs into Australia. Kate said Amber “deliberately smuggled the dogs into Australia. As in several circumstances which I observed, it was as if she felt that she was above the law.” She also said she received “incoherent, abusive text messages” from Amber in the middle of the night on a regular basis. 

 

Meanwhile, Johnny‘s former assistant also took the stand and revealed major information as well. Former assistant Kevin Murphy, who worked for Depp for 8 years before leaving the job in 2016, recalled the moment he asked Amber Heard for a divorce.

 

It all started with a “prank” where a ‘large pile of faeces” was found in Johnny and Amber‘s bed after her 30th birthday. A few days later, the trio got on a conference call to discuss what had happened. “I then relayed to Ms Heard, again, that (housekeeper Hilda) Vargas had discovered faeces on top of the bedsheet in Mr Depp’s and Ms Heard’s bed. I also repeated that Ms Heard had admitted that she was responsible for what she referred to as a ‘harmless prank’. Ms Heard yelled and called me ‘a f***ing liar” multiple times,” Kevin revealed via Daily Mail. “I asked her to stop yelling and swearing at me and overheard Mr Depp in the background saying ‘please don’t speak to him that way. Be respectful’. I then heard Mr Depp say he couldn’t do this anymore and wanted a divorce.”

Credits :The Daily Mail,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement