Amber Heard Birthday: When the Aquaman star showed a BTS sneak peek of how it wasn't easy being Mera

As we celebrate Amber Heard's birthday today, here's a look at her throwback post showing the difficulties of being Aquaman's Mera.

Amber Heard celebrates her birthday on April 22 and as the actress turns 35 today, fans have been sharing their warm wishes for the actress. Heard is popular for starring in the DC films Aquaman and Justice League and essays the popular character of Mera in the DCEU. Prior to that, the actress was seen in films like The Rum Diary, Zombieland among others. Although it is with her character as Mera that Heard received a massive fan base.

After much speculation surrounding her removal from the Aquaman franchise owing to her legal complications involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, fans recently seemed to have received good news considering Heard's subtle confirmation that she will be returning as Mera for Aquaman 2.

While Heard sure looks like a million bucks as Mera with her gorgeous locks and a badass costume, it isn't all that easy to dress up as the Aquaman character. On her birthday, we give a shoutout to the actress for undergoing all that effort to play the beloved princess Mera.

Heard recently took to Instagram to share a BTS video from Justice League Snyder Cut, showing her uncomfortable moment with her outfit. In the video, Heard could be seen in an awkward position as she couldn't bend due to the stiff costume. Sharing the same, Heard wrote, "A little set life exclusive of Mera in honor of my 1000th Instagram post. She’s beauty and she’s grace."

Check out Amber Heard's BTS video here:

The actress recently dropped also a throwback photo from the sets of Aquaman and hinted at prepping for the sequel in her captions. The sequel has Jason Momoa return as Aquaman and Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master. The film is currently slated for a December 2022 release and it looks like the production is about to begin soon considering Wilson's recent post about the commencement of training for the upcoming film.

