Amber Heard breaks down in tears after being called a ‘liar’ in court: It has been incredibly painful

Amber Heard addressed the media gathered outside the London High Court on the last day of Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel case against The Sun. The actress broke down in tears as she spoke to the press after being called a liar and abuser by Johnny’s lawyers in court.

Amber Heard spoke to members of the press outside the Royal Courts of Justice at The Strand in London, England today. The 34-year-old actress made a statement after the libel case hearing against News Group Newspapers and The Sun‘s executive editor, Dan Wootton, by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. As reported by BBC News, Amber said: "I travelled here to the UK to testify as a witness to assist the court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court.”

"It has been incredibly painful to relive the break up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world. I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice. Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources redirected to more important legal matters delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

"I appreciate the dedication, the hard work and support of the defence legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers. I also wish to extend my thanks to the very diligent and kind court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my safety and protection so that I could testify in safety. And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you."

During closing arguments earlier in the day, Johnny‘s lawyer called Amber a liar for her false testimonies about the abuse she claimed she received from him during their marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. “She is the liar, the abuser–-not Mr Depp. He is no wife-beater,” his lawyer said.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard's unsent mail to Johnny Depp read aloud in court; Actress called him a ‘monster’ & a ‘violent boy’

Share your comment ×