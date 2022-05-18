Amber Heard calls James Franco her 'friend'; Addresses the footage of his penthouse visit in court

Amber Heard was asked about the elevator footage that showcased James Franco visiting her on May 22, 2016, at her penthouse, which was the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp during the ongoing defamation trial. Heard maintained that Franco was her neighbour and also a good friend to her with whom she had worked on two films.

After Heard was shown the elevator footage, she confirmed that the video showcased Franco and added that she was unsure of what Depp's schedule was at the time since he wasn't at the penthouse. Speaking about Franco, she further added, "He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door. And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get."

The elevator footage which was played in court by Depp's team showcased Franco laying his head-on Heard's shoulder and she appeared to place her head on his head. The duo can then be seen exiting the elevator together. In her testimony regarding the same, the Aquaman star said Franco "kinda touched the side of my face and responded to what he saw."

Previously in her testimony after taking the stand for the first time, Amber claimed that Johnny "hated" James and also alleged that he did not want her to work with him and questioned her about their film The Adderall Diaries' intimate scenes. Heard had also worked with James Franco on Pineapple Express.

