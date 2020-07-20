Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with co stars Liam Hemsworth and Channing Tatum

On Day 10 of Johnny Depp's libel case against a news publication, Amber Heard claimed that her ex-husband would accuse her of having affairs with all her co-stars, movie after movie. Read below to know more about what the 34-year-old actress had to share on the same.

It's been 10 days since Johnny Depp's libel suit against a news publication, in regards to a 2018 article that referred to him as 'wife-beater' for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Johnny and Amber have been all guns blazing as accusations after accusations pop up in lengthy statements to the high court in London. In recent updates, Heard claimed that Depp would accuse her of having an affair with all her co-stars including Liam Hemsworth and Channing Tatum, who she worked with in Paranoia and Magic Mike XXL, respectively.

"He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner," the 34-year-old said in her witness statement, via The Sun. Moreover, the Aquaman star added that the 57-year-old actor would accuse her of having affairs with stars she auditioned with including his What's Eating Gilbert Grape co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio. Allegedly, the Minamata star had derogatory nicknames for Amber's male co-stars, especially the ones he considered as a "sexual threat".

"He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high – and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was 'pumpkin-head', Channing Tatum was 'potato-head' and Jim 'Turd' Sturgess," Heard revealed.

Amber also claimed that she had to justify to her ex-husband why she was doing any movie and it would be much worse if it had a kissing or sex scene in it. Johnny would allegedly try and catch Heard out by taking her phone or telling her that he had evidence against her "affairs" as "someone" told him, even when she hadn't.

