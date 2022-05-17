Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon: I was so scared

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains explicit details of sexual abuse and physical violence.

Amber Heard has alleged that Johnny Depp abused her on their honeymoon and that towards the end of their marriage, her ex-husband started hallucinating while testifying in their civil case. Heard, 36, painted an image of Mr Depp as an abuser afflicted by drug addiction, jealousy, and self-harm while testifying in a defamation action Depp has taken against her.

Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million in retaliation for an article in which she claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse. He has categorically denied any abuse. The high-profile case in Virginia has resumed for a sixth week after a delay during which Depp recounted his version of the story and Heard began part of her evidence. However, today as per BBC Heard emotionally told jurors in court on Monday that she feared she would "not live" if she stayed married to Johnny Depp.

"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me," she said as per BBC. "I really didn't want to leave him. I loved him so much." She alleged he assaulted her on the Orient Express train in Asia after their February 2015 wedding, striking her and holding her by the neck in their sleeping cabin. "He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time," she said. Heard further said, "I remember being scared that he wouldn't mean to do it."

Meanwhile, Heard also alleged that Mr Depp would routinely self-harm during their more frequent disputes. "In fights he often would cut his arms or hold his knife to his chest or draw blood, superficially at first," she said. "He also put cigarettes out on himself." Heard's defamation suit originates from a 2018 piece she wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of abuse. Johnny Depp was not mentioned in the article.

