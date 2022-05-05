Amber Heard CLAIMS Johnny Depp did a cavity search on her: I just stood there

Trigger Warning

On her first day on the witness stand, Amber Heard made some shocking allegations against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. One of the most striking claims was that Depp performed a cavity search on her in order to find his drugs. For those unversed, Johnny Depp has sued Heard for USD 50 million under defamation allegations based on the Op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

During her time on the stand, Heard testified that in an incident that took place in May 2013 as the then-couple were in a fancy trailer park in a California desert with a bunch of friends. She claimed that the group consumed "laughy" substance though the night allegedly took a sharp turn as Depp allegedly accused her of hiding his cocaine. Heard claimed that the fight started inside one of the trailers and soon "it became clear he was looking for something," as per ET Canada.

Heard went on and further claimed, "I went into the bathroom and as I came out he asked me, ‘Where it is?’ And how long I’ve been hiding it. I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, ‘You know what I’m f**king talking about. Be honest with me. Where are you hiding it?’ And he makes to look into the bathroom. I gestured into the bathroom. What am I hiding and where am I going to hide it?"

She alleged that at this point Depp started patting her down in search of his drugs, "He ripped my dress, the top part of my dress," claimed Heard. She detailed how Depp allegedly continued to rip off her clothes and began choking back her tears. Heard then claimed, "He proceeds to do a cavity search," as she continued to weave disturbing details about the incident and added, "I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. While he did that. He twisted his fingers around. I didn’t say stop or anything."

As for the rest of her testimony, Heard is expected to take the stand again for further direct and indirect questioning.

