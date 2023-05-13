Amber Heard continues to enjoy fame after quitting Hollywood; Here's how

Amber Heard, who apparently gave up on the Hollywood lifestyle, was spotted on Thursday in Spain, signing an autograph for a fan. The ‘Justice League’ actress, 37, was clicked in Madrid and she was signing autographs for her anxious fans while donning a large sun hat. She even obliged and took a photo with the fan.

Amber Heard quits Hollywood

Heard reportedly "quit Hollywood" and relocated to Madrid with her 2-year-old last week, according to the Daily Mail. The ‘Rum Diary’ actor was observed this week, spending time with her little daughter in a park in Madrid.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case summary

In July 2022, Heard famously sold her Yucca Valley, California, house for $1.1 million after she was unsuccessful in her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019 on the grounds that she had falsely accused him of abusing her in an op-ed she had written for The Washington Post in 2018. A year later, Heard retaliated by counter suing him for $100 million.

Heard was sentenced to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive penalties at the conclusion of the televised trial in June 2022.

Heard requested a new trial, arguing that the jury's decision was not supported by any evidence. She was married to the 59-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star from 2015 until 2017.

Amber Heard relationship with Johnny Depp

The couple got married on a secluded island in 2015, but they divorced soon after 15 months. Heard accused her spouse of domestic abuse and filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. She also sought a temporary restraining order against Johnny Depp.

Reasons why Amber moved to Spain

According to a source, the Aquaman star relocated to Europe since she is aware that all Hollywood stars are on the side of the Edward Scissorhands actor and that she has no hope of rebuilding her career there. As per the insider, Johnny Depp "has the most influential players” lining up to cast him and the majority of A-listers firmly on his side," so Amber "knows she's toast in Hollywood.

She intends to start over with her kid and reinvent herself by relocating to a country like Spain.

