Amber Heard details how Johnny Depp allegedly penetrated her with wine bottle & threatened to carve her face

TRIGGER WARNING: This story contains explicit details of sexual abuse and physical violence.

On Thursday, Amber Heard took the stand once again as she testified in detail how her ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her. The actress broke down while giving her testimony as she painted a disturbing picture of what she claimed transpired in Australia in March 2015, nearly a month after she and Depp got married in L.A.

According to Heard, via ET Canada, as she landed in Australia to visit Depp while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, things turned ugly quickly. Heard alleged that she noticed instantly that Depp had lost a lot of weight and claimed that upon her arrival he pulled out MDMA and offered Amber to consume the drug with him which she claims she denied. Though Heard detailed that when Depp started drinking things turned violent. She described how on the second day of her stay in the country Depp allegedly smashed a phone in front of her face prior to upholding a liquor bottle to allegedly threaten her and penetrate her.

Heard further claimed that the two got in a tussle as a result of the fighting and alleged that Depp had her up against the wall. She further added on to claims and said, "At some point I’m in a struggle with him, holding his shirt, and he just flings me, throws me across the room, and I’m on a ping-pong table. He gets on top of me. He was just whacking me in the face." She continued and claimed that the then-couple struggled on top of the ping-pong table for a while before she finally got off the table. At which point, she claimed, Depp held up a liquor bottle and taunted her as she tried to reach for the bottle he would pull back and laugh at her.

Heard alleged, "Third time or so, I get a hold of it, and slam it down in between us. Wine goes everywhere. It really set him off. It was like a lightbulb switch went off and he started screaming. I don’t know if he backhanded me, but it slapped me down to the ground. He has a bottle in his hand. He threw it and it missed me. At some point, he had a broken bottle against my face-neck, area, and he told me he would carve up my face. It was terrifying." She went on to claim that the struggle continued and soon after Depp was allegedly throwing soda cans at her.

Once again, she was pinned against the wall, Amber alleged. While Depp was screaming at her and punching the wall beside her, she claimed, "He went from punching the wall and picking up that phone and screaming at the top of his lungs and slamming the phone up against the wall where I’m being held. It was over and over again, smashing the phone into the wall. Every single time the phone was breaking into the wall. He’s smashing it to smithereens."

Heard also claimed, "At one point, he’s on top of me. No phone. Screaming again. ‘I hate you. You ruined my f**king life.’ I couldn’t see him anymore. His eyes were black. He was looking at me. My head was bashing against the wall. I couldn’t breathe." Next, Heard started sobbing as she recalled what allegedly took place after this struggle. She claimed as she detailed her alleged sexual assault, "The next thing I remember, I was bent over backwards on the bar, and my chest was up, and staring at the blue light. I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone and he was penetrating. I just saw his arm and I could feel his arm moving and it looked like he was punching me but I could feel this pressure."

She clarified that she did not know if the bottle she claimed she had inside her was broken and shared that she "couldn’t feel it." While she was questioned by her direct examiner if Depp penetrated her with a liquor bottle, she sobbed on the witness stand. Heard alleged that the repetitive penetration caused her vagina to bleed.

In her testimony, Amber explained that the fights in Australia, which have been an essential part of this lawsuit, were allegedly triggered by a trail of events including Depp's alleged drinking and additionally claimed that Depp had become jealous of Heard working with Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl, her work with Billy Bob Thornton on London Fields as well as being allegedly upset about Heard being "mean" to his sister.

