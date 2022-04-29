Amber Heard donated half of promised sum, Elon Musk believed to have helped claims ACLU lawyer in testimony

The general counsel of the ACLU testified on Thursday in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case. Amber Heard was made the American Civil Liberties Union ambassador after she pledged half of her divorce settlement sum of USD 7 million to the ACLU and to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with USD 3.5 million going to each charity.

In their recent court testimony, however, Terence Dougherty, the chief operating officer and general counsel of ACLU testified that they received USD 1.3 million of that pledge — including USD 350,000 directly from Heard, USD 500,000 from a fund that is believed to be tied to Elon Musk, whom she dated briefly after her split from Depp and USD 350,000 from another fund and USD 100,000 from Depp.

The testimony also mentioned that ACLU found out in 2019 that the Aquaman star was having financial problems and could not fulfil the rest of the pledge as reported by Variety.

Dougherty also testified that Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post about domestic violence was timed to capitalize on the release of her film, Aquaman. The op-ed is at the center of this case as Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million in defamation claiming that the piece destroyed his career.

As for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's role in this case, it was recently confirmed by his attorney that the Tesla founder won't be testifying in court in the ongoing case even though it was initially speculated that he was among the potential witnesses to appear in the case.

