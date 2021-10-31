Amber Heard FACES investigation for perjury in dog smuggling case

Amber Heard is being probed for lying in an FBI-backed investigation into allegations that she lied to Australian authorities after smuggling her dogs into the country in 2015. As per Daily Mail, the 35-year-old actress dodged biosecurity charges after publicly apologizing and blaming a lack of sleep for bringing her Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo into the nation without the necessary documentation.

However, the spokesperson added in their statement that "the department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter." The news comes nearly a year after one of Johnny Depp's associates testified in the actor's 2020 libel suit against a British tabloid that Heard asked him to lie under oath after the Aquaman actress was charged with illegally importing the dogs into Australia after flying with them on a private jet without obtaining a permit and failing to have the pets spend two weeks in quarantine.

Meanwhile, after Australia's agriculture minister threatened to euthanize the dogs unless they "buggered off back to the United States," Depp and Heard had them transported back on a private plane. Faced with a possible 10-year jail term, the actress pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of forging a travel document in order to bring the dogs into Australia. Her lawyer told the court that the actress was jetlagged, concerned about a hand injury Depp had while shooting Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and assumed her helpers had handled the paperwork for the dogs.

According to The Daily Mail, Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water, and Environment have now reopened the criminal investigation and asked the assistance of the FBI to locate witnesses in the United States. The information has not been verified by the FBI.

