Amber Heard fires PR team over 'bad headlines' ahead of her testimony in Johnny Depp trial: Reports

Amber Heard is all set to take the stand in the ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Virginia. Although reports suggest that ahead of the same, the Aquaman star has reportedly fired her PR team. According to the New York Post, the actress ditched her PR firm over her the recent "bad headlines" surrounding her amid the ongoing trial coverage.

A source informed New York Post, that Heard was getting frustrated with the press she’s received since the defamation trial began. According to the report, another source also added, that she is "frustrated with her story not being told effectively." In the ongoing trial, Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million, claiming his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post where she discussed being a domestic violence survivor. Depp claims that her op-ed cost her his career following which he was taken off projects.

In the case, Johnny took the stand last week and in his testimony, the actor addressed several things including losing the Pirates of the Caribbean's sixth instalment after Disney dropped him. He also addressed his drug abuse and admitted that he is a victim of domestic violence.

While it was earlier reported that the high profile case may have some A-list personalities linked to Johnny and Amber also making an appearance as witnesses, it was recently reported that the likes of James Franco who was connected to Heard may not be testifying in court. Elon Musk's lawyer also stated that the SpaceX CEO will not be testifying in the case.

