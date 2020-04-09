Amber Heard to get arrested if found guilty of presenting bogus evidence against ex Johnny Depp?

Could Amber Heard get arrested if found guilty of faking physical abuse evidence against ex Johnny Depp? Read on to find out.

Although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a divorce settlement 2016, after about 15 months of marriage, their split led to a very ugly legal fight. The 56-year-old actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. While Heard has repeatedly claimed that Depp was violent and abusive with her, the actor has revealed that she had assaulted him. According to the latest reports, the Aquaman actress could face jail time if her claims and evidence against the actor turn out to be fake.

Accusing Depp of physical assault, the actress claimed that back in 2015, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor gave her two black eyes during an argument, a night before she was scheduled to make an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in 2015. However, reportedly, according to the court documents, Heard's stylist Samantha McMillen had denied her claims. While the case is still in the court, various reports have suggested that is Heard’s claims are found to be guilty, she could get arrested.

This news surfaced a day after Daily Mail published a video in which Depp details the violent fight that left him with a permanently damaged finger. In the clip, Depp claims that his ex-wife chopped of his figure during an argument. The actor said that he suffered the injury when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him and the glass bottle hit his hand. “The tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered,” he claimed.

However, Depp and Heard have narrated two completely different versions of the fight. While Depp holds Heard responsible, the 33-year-old actress has claimed that Depp cut the tip of his middle finger while smashing a phone against a wall. She has also claimed that during the fight, Depp ripping off her nightgown, forcefully grabbed her breasts and strangled her. ALSO READ: Did Robert Downey Jr get THIS Iron Man co star fired from MCU?

