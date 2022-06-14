Amber Heard goes on first interview after losing against Johnny Depp: I spoke to power and I paid the price

Amber Heard is opening up about her loss against ex-husband Johnny Depp in their USD 50 million defamation lawsuit. In her first interview since her loss, the Aquaman starlet insisted that she stands by every word she had said on the stand and talked in-depth about her take on the verdict.

In her chat with the Today Show, via ET Canada, Heard replied to the host when she asked if the actress still stands by her words, "Of course. To my dying day [I] will stand by every word of my testimony." She then added, "I spoke [truth] to power, and I paid the price." Heard talked about the immense backlash she had to endure during the gruelling trial, "This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

Interviewer Savannah Guthrie brought up the audio recordings and questioned Heard about how her words did not always add up, "I am looking at a transcript that says — he says, ‘You start physical fights,’ And you say, ‘I did start a physical fight. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again.’" On being asked a straightforward question, Heard explained, "As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for. But when you’re in an abusive dynamic, psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that, say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white.’ Because it’s anything but when you’re living in it."

Going deeper in, the host confronted Heard about her infamous audio clip in which she challenges Depp to sue her as she goes on to insist that no one will belive him, a man. Heard maintained that the clip itself was a short snippet of a much longer conversation and has not represented the context correctly. Guthrie also doubled down on Depp's attorney's words that called Heard's testimony the "performance of a lifetime," to which Heard quipped, "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers?" She went on to note, "I had listened to weeks of testimony — insinuating that or saying quite directly that, you know, I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both."

As for Heard's future moves, recently her attorney while giving an interview revealed that Heard is planning on filing an appeal against the landslide verdict.

