Amber Heard hires new crisis management firm amid ongoing defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, who is set to testify in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation suit against her on Wednesday, has hired a new crisis management agency, according to NBC News. This comes after reports that the Aquaman star has reportedly fired her PR team.

According to the New York Post, the actress ditched her PR firm over the recent "bad headlines" surrounding her amid the ongoing trial coverage. However, as she prepared to defend herself in court earlier this spring, Heard, 36, retained the services of a new firm who was also a former deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama's successful re-election campaign. A source informed New York Post, that Heard was getting frustrated with the press she’s received since the defamation trial began. According to the report, another source also added that she is "frustrated with her story not being told effectively."

Meanwhile, after Depp's team finishes up, Heard's team is anticipated to take the legal stage on Tuesday. An expert representing Heard's side is anticipated to testify first, with Heard most likely taking the stand on Wednesday, according to individuals familiar with the case. For those unversed, Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million in damages after she claimed in an article for The Washington Post in 2018 that she had become the "public figure representing domestic abuse."

However, Heard did not mention her husband, Johnny Depp, whom she married in 2015. According to his lawyers, the column alludes to assault charges she brought against him during their divorce, which was finalized in 2016. Heard is suing for USD 100 million in retaliation.