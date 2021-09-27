Amber Heard hones multitasking skills as she works out with 5 month old daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard recently shared a rare glimpse of her life as a new mom. Taking to Instagram, the Aquaman star showed off her impressive multitasking skills! The photo featured the actress holding her 5-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige in one hand and a dumbbell in the other hand. The actress was wearing a black athleisure set with her hair braided. “Multitasking Mama,” she wrote in the caption.

If you didn’t know, back in July, Amber surprised the world by announcing she had welcomed a daughter. Amber kept the details ahead of Oonagh's birth a secret, with the big reveal coming on July 1. Sharing the news on Instagram, Heard captioned the announcement, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms." The star continued, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she wrote.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life," Amber concluded.

Also Read: Amber Heard shares new pic with baby girl Oonagh; Pokes fun at how shes ‘the mom and the dad’