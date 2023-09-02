Amber Heard injures herself while training for marathon, walks on crutches months ahead of USD 205 million film's release

Amber Heard is one of the most controversial figures in Hollywood. The actress came into the spotlight after her marriage with actor Johnny Depp went awry. The two were married from 2015 to 2017 but things got even more scandalous when she accused the 60-year-old of being abusive towards her. In 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation for an op-ed she wrote against him. The trial was held in Virginia from April to June last year and was a huge deal.

The case received massive media and social media coverage with people from around the world watching. Depp won the case and Heard went into seclusion for a while. She made her first public appearance this year in June. Recently, the Aquaman actress was spotted using crutches to walk to her home in Madrid. Here's everything we know about Heard's injury.

Amber Heard walks on crutches after injuring herself

The actress was spotted with crutches as she made her way into her home. Heard, who was with her daughter Oonah and sister Whitney Henriquez, smiled and talked to the paparazzi. Henrique was holding onto the stroller Heard's 2-year-old daughter was in. The 37-year-old revealed how she got injured. Heard disclosed that she hurt her hip while training for the New York City Marathon supposed to take place in November this year, as per Page Six.

The Texas-born celebrity has been busy practicing for it and injured herself in the process. She also added that she's excited about returning to the Aquaman universe as Mera. The film titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for a theatrical release in December this year. Heard wore a casual black dress with white slide sandals, a couple of sleek necklaces, hoop earrings, and a gold Apple watch. She styled her hair in a random, messy pony.

Henriquez, on the other hand, also sported a black dress but hers was thigh length which she paired with black boots, a sleek necklace, and an orange headband. Heard posed for the cameras and waved goodbye as she entered her home. In other news that has been good for her, the Australian prosecutors decided to drop the 2015 criminal case against the actress over allegations she lied about her pet dogs being smuggled into the country.

More about Amber Heard after Johnny Depp trial

Meanwhile, Heard has been living in Spain since September 2022 but she is sure about not leaving Hollywood. her first public appearance post the defamation trial she lost was in June this year. She attended the Taormina Film Festival in Italy for the premiere of her film In the Fire. With Aquaman's release coming up in the next couple of months, Heard can definitely be seen out and about in the US. The DC superhero film has a budget of $205 million.

